How Long Should I Keep Financial Records?

Written by Broadridge Investor Communication Solutions, Inc.

There’s a fine line between keeping financial records for a reasonable period of time and becoming a pack rat. A general rule of thumb is to keep financial records only as long as necessary.

For example, you may want to keep ATM receipts only temporarily, until you’ve reconciled them with your bank statement. But if a document provides legal support and/or is hard to replace, you’ll want to keep it for a longer period or even indefinitely. It’s ultimately up to you to determine which records you should keep on hand and for how long, but here’s a suggested timetable for some common documents.

One Year or Less

Bank or credit union statements

Credit card statements

Utility bills

Annual insurance policies

Paycheck stubs

More than One Year

Tax returns and documentation *

Mortgage contracts and documentation

Property appraisals

Annual retirement and investment statements

Receipts for major purchases and home improvements

Indefinitely

Birth, death, and marriage certificates

Adoption papers

Citizenship papers

Military discharge papers

Social Security card

*The IRS requires taxpayers to keep records that support income, deductions, and credits shown on their income tax returns until the period of limitations for that return runs out– generally three to seven years, depending on the circumstances. Visit irs.gov or consult your tax professional for information related to your specific situation.

This article is meant to be general in nature and should not be construed as investment or financial advice related to your personal situation. The article was written by an independent third party, Broadridge Investor Communication Solutions, Inc. and is provided for informational and educational purposes only. Copyright 2016 – Broadridge Investor Communication Solutions, Inc.

