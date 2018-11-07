Incoming Commissioners Highlight Hospital Issue as Being Part of Campaign Drive

After the general election results were read on Tuesday night, two new individuals will take a seat on the board of Sweetwater County Commissioners. Joining re-elected Commissioner Randall “Doc Wendling”, Roy Lloyd and Jeffrey Smith will begin their terms in 2019. When asked in their interviews after the election about why they ran and why they felt the results ended up the way they did, they both pointed out the “hospital issue.”

Referring to what many would call a hostile takeover of the hospital board and CEO in 2017 from the current Sweetwater County Commissioners, both Lloyd and Smith said that the issue could have been handled a lot better and it was a reason they chose to ran.

“…I don’t believe you look at volunteers and tell them their was corruptness and kickbacks… There was a better way of handling things,” said Lloyd, pointing back to comments from Kolb about the past hospital board and employees.

“The process was not what it should have been,” said Smith as it related to the “hospital fiasco” in his terms.

It seems the public stood behind that drive, as they ousted current Commissioner John Kolb in the August primary election and current chairman Reid West had the least amount of votes in Tuesday’s general election Commissioner race. Kolb also being the current hospital liaison and Reid being a former hospital board member who resigned his term to run successfully as a Commissioner.

Listen to both interviews that were broadcasted live on SweetwaterNOW and conducted by Steve Core, Radio Network: