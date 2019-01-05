Clouds will increase across Wyoming today along with warmer temperatures as a Pacific Cold Front approaches the region. Breezy winds will pick up across the Cowboy State tonight as light snow spreads across the far west. Snow and winds will continue across the west on Sunday with areas of blowing snow possible. Otherwise…breezy winds and mild conditions will remain east of the Divide.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
