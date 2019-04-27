Joan Happel (August 1937 – April 2019)

Joan Louise Happel, who taught thousands of kids while supporting her husband through medical school and raising their two children, died April 23, 2019 in Chandler, Ariz. after a lengthy illness. She was 81.

Joan was raised in Rock Springs, WY by her parents, John Joseph and Lempi Botero.

She married Terry John Happel on Aug, 16, 1959 in Rock Springs.

They have two daughters, Tracie Trimarco of Loveland, Colo. and Dana Tate [husband Jim Tate] of Chandler, Ariz., five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Joan attended the University of Wyoming and earned a fine arts degree in education. She was a member of Phi Beta Phi Sorority. She taught elementary school in Wyoming, Colorado, California and Arizona, often saying second-grade students were her favorites.

In Wyoming, she owned and operated Teton World Travel in Jackson Hole and fished and hunted with Terry, including bagging her own moose. Joan and Terry spent a lot of time in Jackson Hole and Park City.

Joan enjoyed golf and was a member of the San Marcos Women’s Golf Club in Chandler. She dug into crossword puzzles daily and was described as a skilled dancer and bridge player. She loved dogs.

Friends and family describe Joan as a delightful, happy person, with a great laugh and smile.

Survivors include her husband, two daughters, sister Karen Smith; grandchildren: Alexis Richards [husband Garrett], Chandler; Austin McGlumphy, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Anthony, Taylor and Mackensie, Loveland, Colo.; great-grandchildren Terrance and Amity of Loveland and Riggs Richards, Chandler.

Nieces include Amberly Kropp and Rhondi Peters.

Preceding Joan in death was her sister, Margo Kos of Rock Springs; sisters-in-law Johnny Totten, Park City and Connie Kniss, Cheyenne.

Those wishing to contribute to Joan’s memory may do so to the American Heart Association or the organization of their choice.

Cremation has followed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the home of Alexis and Garrett Richards from 3-7 p.m., 2557 E. Locust Dr, Chandler, Ariz. 85286. Gate Code #0527