Keep Dave Divis for County Assessor

Vote to keep Sweetwater County Assessor Dave Divis in the General Elections this November.

Dave has a wealth of experience, education, and qualifications that make him the right choice for Sweetwater County.

Please Remember to Vote on:

November 6, 2018

“I will continue the open door policy at the Assessor’s Office.”

-Dave Divis

“Voters of Sweetwater County:

My name is Dave Divis and I am asking for your vote on November 6th for the office of Sweetwater County Assessor. I was chosen in February by the Board of County Commissioners to fill out the term of retiring Assessor, Pat Drinkle. I believe I was chosen because I was the most qualified candidate, and I believe I am still the most qualified candidate.

I earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wyoming. My education recently has been focused in the assessment field. I am a permanently certified tax appraiser recognized by the Wyoming Department of Revenue and I have over 400 hours of continuing education.

My work history only adds to my qualifications. I worked for Robb Slaughter, Sweetwater County Treasurer, for 21 years. My main job duties were to bill, collect and distribute taxes. I was hired in 2012 to be the Chief Deputy in the Assessor’s Office. My duties as your Assessor now include meeting all statistical requirements of the Wyoming Department of Revenue and the State Board of Equalization. Meeting these requirements allows all taxing authorities in the county to budget on certified values. My most important responsibility is to explain complex tax issues to the residents of Sweetwater County. I believe I am the most qualified person because of my long career in the taxation, and now assessment field.

I ask the residents of the county to look at the Assessor’s election as a job interview. The voters are choosing the Assessor for the next four years. Please put politics aside and look at education, experience and overall qualifications. I would like to remind everybody to vote on November 6th and remember to choose EXPERIENCE over politics.”

-Dave Divis, Sweetwater County Assessor

Experience

Current County Assessor

Chief Deputy Assessor for the past 6 years

27 years of experience in assessment and taxation in Sweetwater County

Education

Permanantly certified tax appraiser with the Wyoming Department of Revenue

400 hours of continuing education in the assessment field

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from The University of Wyoming

Qualifications

Thorough working knowledge of the Assessor’s Office and the duties of the Assessor

Member of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO)

Strong working relationship with the Wyoming Department of Revenue and the State Board of Equalization

Paid for by: Dave Divis

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.