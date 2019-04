ROCK SPRINGS — The Lady Tigers soccer team not only celebrated the 14th win of the season on Thursday, but also their seniors during Thursday night’s senior recognition game against Green River.

Rock Springs won in convincing fashion 6-0 for the second victory over the Lady Wolves this season.

Three seniors from the team were recognized for their hard work and dedication.

Below are photos of each senior from the Lady Tigers soccer team:

Kia Comstock

Liliana Hernandez

DeLia Griffin