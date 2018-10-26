Lady Tigers Swimming and Diving Competes at Last Chance

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving team competed at the Last Chance swimming and diving meet on Thursday, October 25, in Green River.

Last Chance gives the swimmers and divers one final chance to qualify for state in any events they have not qualified in yet.

Rock Springs, Green River, and Evanston competed at the Last Chance meet in Green River yesterday.



Check out Rock Springs’ results from the meet below.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

200 Yard Freestyle

7. Bauman, Julia 2:58.57



50 Yard Freestyle

1. Robinson-Kim, Abi 25.68 Q4A

8. Moser, Leah 28.72

9. Parker, Laura 28.75

12. Haselhuhn, Holly 29.43

13. Miller, Payton 29.57

14. Walker, Kiley 29.69

18. Blalock, Bailey 30.74

18. Mann, Kodee 30.74

25. Pankowski, Madison 33.39

26. Brown, Kadynce 34.31

27. Keelin, Celeste 34.97

28. Hill, Kadence 35.84



1 Meter Diving

1. Vasa, Megahn 185.10

2. Ruiz, Myla 172.45

3. Rall, Enshawntae 146.90

4. Jensen, Alison 144.85







100 Yard Butterfly

1. Butcher, Chloe 1:12.83

4. Brown, Kadynce 1:31.43

5. Keelin, Celeste 1:35.81

7. Bauman, Julia 1:56.24



100 Yard Freestyle

14. Mann, Kodee 1:09.06



200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. Rock Springs High School-WY ‘A’- Leah Moser, Holly Haselhuhn, Laura Parker, Abi Robinson-Kim 1:53.33

8. Rock Springs High School-WY ‘C’ 2:17.69

9. Rock Springs High School-WY ‘B’- Enshawntae Rall, Alison Jensen, Myla Ruiz, Julia Bauman 2:21.42



100 Yard Backstroke

7. Butcher, Chloe 1:13.80

11. Hill, Kadence 1:32.27







100 Yard Breaststroke

3. Walker, Kiley 1:18.76 Q4A

5. Miller, Payton 1:20.13

6. Comstock, Kia 1:22.89

11. Blalock, Bailey 1:35.17

12. Pankowski, Madison 1:39.46



400 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. Rock Springs High School-WY ‘A’- Leah Moser, Holly Haselhuhn, Laura Parker, Kiley Walker 4:23.61

6. Rock Springs High School-WY ‘B’- Julia Bauman, Bailey Blalock, Kadynce Brown, Chloe Butcher 4:59.13







Up Next

The Lady Tigers will travel to Gillette next week to compete at the state competition on Thursday and Friday, November 1 and 2.