Lady Tigers Win Regional Championship 2-1

CASPER — Rock Springs High School Lady Tiger soccer wrapped up the final day of the 4A West Regional Tournament with one last victory over Kelly Walsh. The victory crowned Rock Springs as champions of the tournament after a 2-1 score in favor of the Lady Tigers.

Rock Springs netted two goals in the game, scoring once each half. In the first half of the game, Alyssa Bedard, who scored two goals in the first half of yesterday’s game, scored the only goal to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 advantage going into halftime.

Kelly Walsh tied the game up in the second half with a score of 1-1 in the 51-minute mark. Rock Springs responded with what would be the final goal of the game in the 65th minute. Freshmen Emily Taucher was responsible for the goal that kept the Lady Tigers undefeated on the season and 4A West Regional Champions.

The successful weekend for the Lady Tigers sends the team into the state tournament next week in Jackson as a number one seed. Rock Springs will look to cap the season off with a state title and finish the season with a perfect record.

Coverage of the tournament will be available on SweetwaterNOW next week.