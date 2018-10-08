Lady Wolves Have Success at Home

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Lady Wolves volleyball team hosted Cheyenne East, Riverton, and Cody last week at home.

The Lady Wolves hosted Cheyenne East on Tuesday, October 2, in which they beat the Thunderbirds 3-1. They won the first set 25-23, won the second set 25-20, lost the third set 23-25, and won the fourth set 25-22.

The girls took on the Riverton Wolverines on Friday night, October 5, earning a dominating 3-0 win. Green River won the first set 25-7, second set 25-15, and third set 25-13.



On Saturday, the Lady Wolves took on the Cody Fillies, in which they gave it a good fight but ultimately fell 3-1. Cody took the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-16, respectively. Green River won the third set 25-20, before falling to Cody in the fourth set 16-25.

The Lady Wolves head into the week with a 1-2 quadrant record and 8-13 overall record.

Up Next

The Lady Wolves will host the Evanston Red Devils on Thursday, October 11, at the GRHS main gym. The game is scheduled to start at 6 pm. Evanston will head into the match with a 2-1 quadrant record and a 14-12 overall record.

The girls will take on the Jackson Lady Broncs on Saturday, October 13, at 2 pm. Jackson starts the week with a 0-3 quadrant record and a 1-10 overall record.