Lady Wolves Soccer Recognizes Seniors

By
Olivia Kennah
-
70
Views
The Lady Wolves' underclassmen players watch as their senior teammates walk the track to be recognized.

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls soccer team recognized its senior players at Tuesday night’s game against Star Valley.

The Lady Wolves beat Star Valley 5-1 for their senior night game.

At halftime, the team celebrated its senior players and their families for all of the hard work and dedication to the Lady Wolves soccer team.

Check out the seniors below.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Seniors

Michaelee Wisniewski



Joseline Alatorre



Kylee Hosford



Kelby Pope



Dylan Strange



Zoe Turner



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR