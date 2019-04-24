Lady Wolves Soccer Recognizes Seniors

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls soccer team recognized its senior players at Tuesday night’s game against Star Valley.

The Lady Wolves beat Star Valley 5-1 for their senior night game.

At halftime, the team celebrated its senior players and their families for all of the hard work and dedication to the Lady Wolves soccer team.

Check out the seniors below.

The Seniors

Michaelee Wisniewski







Joseline Alatorre







Kylee Hosford







Kelby Pope







Dylan Strange







Zoe Turner