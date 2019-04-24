Lady Wolves Soccer Recognizes Seniors

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls soccer team recognized its senior players at Tuesday night’s game against Star Valley.
The Lady Wolves beat Star Valley 5-1 for their senior night game.
At halftime, the team celebrated its senior players and their families for all of the hard work and dedication to the Lady Wolves soccer team.
Check out the seniors below.
The Seniors
Michaelee Wisniewski
Joseline Alatorre
Kylee Hosford
Kelby Pope
Dylan Strange
Zoe Turner