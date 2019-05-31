Landon, Lyon Set June 2020 Wedding Date

ROCK SPRINGS — Clinton Landon and Shauri Lyon were recently engaged on May 11 at the High West Distillery in Wanship, Utah.

You may have seen them around town wearing their rival colors. Shauri in her orange and black repping the Tigers, and Clint in his green and white for the Wolves.

Basketball is in this couple’s blood with Shauri an assistant basketball coach at Rock Springs High School and Clint an assistant basketball coach at Green River High School.

This makes for an interesting basketball season. Clint and Shauri have been together for the last 8 years. They will be married June 13th, 2020 in Cheyenne Wyoming.

Congratulations!

