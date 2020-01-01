Larry Ronald Ackley (June 26, 1943 – December 30, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Larry Ronald Ackley, 76, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away December 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.

He was born June 26, 1943, in Merna, Nebraska, the son of Clifford and Virginia Roerich Ackley. Larry married Donna Rowlette on October 30, 1989, in Green River.

He was employed for Union Pacific Railroad as an electrical mechanic for 35 years. Larry enjoyed his crossword puzzle book, traveling around Wyoming and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Donna Ackley of Green River; stepsons Richard Green and wife Renee of Chicago, IL, Duane Green and wife Carol of Kansas City, MO, Mike Green and wife Julie of Kansas City, MO; daughters Cindi Vencill and husband Terry of Kearney, NE, Chris Zulkoski and Cathy Piska both of Nebraska; stepdaughter Ginny Moses and husband Payton of Independence, MO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Virginia Ackley, son Donnie Green, sisters Rosalie and Roxanne.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

