Learn About Library Services, Earn Movie Tickets During Library Card Sign-Up Month

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Sweetwater County Library System is celebrating with a fun online challenge and prizes donated by WyoMovies.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries across the country unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

Here in Sweetwater County the library has partnered with WyoMovies for the month. As patrons complete the online Library Card Sign-Up Month challenge they will receive a free movie ticket or free medium popcorn/drink combo, courtesy of the movie theater.

Libraries offer resources and services that help people find information, pursue their passions, and gain access to tools that are needed to succeed in school and beyond. “Our online challenge will introduce patrons to some of these services,” said Becky Iwen, Sweetwater County Library youth services manager. “A big thank you to WyoMovies for helping us with this promotion.”

To participate in the online challenge, patrons need to log in to Beanstack, the app that the libraries used to track summer reading. Those who signed up for an account during the summer will not have to create a new one. Beanstack is available for Android and Apple devices. Patrons can also sign up or log in through a computer by visiting the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and clicking on the Library Card Sign-Up Month link at the top of the page.

To complete the challenge, patrons will be need to complete 3 activity badges through the app. Each badge will introduce them to a service offered by the library system. Upon completion of the challenge, they can stop by the library to pick up their prize. The challenge runs through the month of September.

“If you haven’t been to the library in a while, now is a good time to do so,” said Assistant Library Director Lindsey Travis. “Get a new card or update your current one, and see all that your library has to offer.”