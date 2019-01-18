Legislation Introduced to Provide Property Tax Relief to Wyoming Senior Citizens

CHEYENNE — Legislation introduced in the House this week provides for property tax relief to Wyoming senior citizens.

HB128, the Senior Property Tax Exemption bill, allows qualified residents to lock in the assessed value of their primary residence in the first year they apply for an exemption and continue to pay property tax on that base value for as long as they, or their qualifying spouse, continue to own and reside in the home.

“Similar to the exemption already in state statute to provide relief to Wyoming veterans, HB128 will provide property tax relief to many of those who need it most – our senior citizens,” said Representative Richard Tass (HD-40). “Allowing those over the age of 65 to receive a property tax exemption will have a negligible impact on state budgets while providing a great deal of relief to our residents.”

“We cannot solve our budget woes on the backs of Wyoming’s senior citizens,” added Representative Art Washut (HD-36). “HB 128 will provide some stability to residents, many of whom live on a fixed income, by freezing the assessed valuation of their homes.”

Sponsors of HB 128 include Representative Richard Tass, Representative Art Washut, Representative Chuck Gray, Representative Mark Jennings, Representative David Miller, Representative Charles Pelkey, and Representative Tim Salazar, along with Senator Lynn Hutchings, Senator Wendy Schuler, and Senator Cheri Steinmetz. The bill passed the House Revenue Committee on Friday, January 18, 2019 and will be placed in the General File to be considered by the full House.