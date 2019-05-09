Local Cancer Patient Sonya Riskus Thanks the Community for Generosity

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Rock Springs Local, Sonya Riskus, would like to extend her sincere gratitude for the community and their generosity throughout her battle with cancer.

Sonya was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer in January 2019, and since then has had to make severl trips to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and undergo surgery to remove the lump.

The Support Sonya Committee set up a fundraiser to help her with medical, travel and living expenses, which came to fruition as the Support Sonya Benefit Dinner & Live Auction on April 26.

All proceeds from the event went to Sonya to help with medical, travel, and living expenses as she bravely battles invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer.

Sonya thanks the community for their support and generosity with the following message: