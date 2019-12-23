Local Christmas Light Displays

Taking a drive around town to check out the over-the-top Christmas lights is a tradition for many families, making some of the coldest nights a little sweeter.

Last week, we asked our readers, followers, and subscribers where we can find the best-decorated houses in town.

To make your life a little easier we took your answers and put together this handy map 👇 of some of the best-decorated houses in Rock Springs and Green River.

[ TIP: To view a list of all addresses click the icon in the top left-hand corner of the map. ]

If you know of a house that isn’t listed, let us know and we’ll add it to the map!

*Oh, and don’t forget to send us some pictures of your light viewing adventures. 📸