Local Community Centers Offer Care for Critters

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Young at Heart Community Center, Golden Hour Senior Center and AARP are sponsoring a Care for Critters senior pet care drive to help senior citizens with their animal’s food and medical needs.

Through this program, individuals and groups can select a tag listing veterinary or food needs. The tags can be found at the Rock Springs Young at Heart Community Center at 2400 Reagan Avenue or Golden Hour Senior Center at 550 Uinta Drive in Green River. Veterinary services will be paid directly to the providers.

This year there are three birds, 39 cats and 40 dogs registered with the program. The tags and items donated should be turned in no later than May 17, 2019.

Isolation and loneliness are often a serious issue for seniors, and their pets offer much comfort and companionship. This pet drive helps people on fixed incomes to care for their beloved companions.

Many seniors will forgo their own needs to provide for their pet’s food and vaccines needs over that of their own food and medications.

If you would like to help, please grab a tag to help a senior and their pet through this worthwhile cause.