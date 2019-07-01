Local Fourth of July Firework Displays

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Independence Day is this Thursday and the towns of Sweetwater County will be celebrating with community firework displays.

The municipal firework shows will all begin at 10 pm this year.

Check below to find everything you need to know about this year’s firework displays.

Rock Springs

The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Fourth of July celebration at Wataha Recreation Complex, north of Rock Springs. Entry is free and open to the public.

7 pm- Cornhole, horseshoes, and volleyball Music provided by Max-Say-Shun Food and beverage vendors

10 pm- Firework display begins

Green River

The City of Green River will be having its annual fireworks show, in which fireworks are set off near the wastewater plant on the east side of town.

10 pm- Firework display begins

Suggested viewing areas- Veteran’s Park, Stratton-Myers Park, Green River High School, your own yard

Farson-Eden

The Farson-Eden Valley fireworks display is brought to the community by Frank’s Construction, Teton Snubbing, Premier Powerplants & Pumps, and Eden Valley Fire District.

10 pm- Firework display begins

Suggested viewing area- from the Community Hall

Everyone have a happy and safe Fourth of July!