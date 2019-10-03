Local Law Enforcement Asks for Public’s Help After Tuesday Morning’s Interstate Pursuit

SWEETWATER COUNTY– On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at approximately 5:30 am, sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) responded to the area of Highway 191 South and Interstate 80 (I-80) to assist officers from the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) in stopping a vehicle actively attempting to elude police.

Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies located the suspect vehicle, identified as a white Ford panel van, near the Exit 99 westbound onramp of I-80. After pursuing the vehicle westbound on the interstate between Rock Springs and Green River, the van’s driver reversed course, crossing the median at approximately mile marker 93 before proceeding back eastbound on the interstate toward Rock Springs.

At approximately mile maker 95, the fleeing vehicle again crossed the median, this time proceeding the wrong direction on the interstate and driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel for approximately eight miles before exiting the intestate at approximately mile marker 104.

WHP Troopers, RSPD officers and sheriff’s deputies ultimately terminated their pursuit after the suspect vehicle exited the interstate and entered residential neighborhoods in Rock Springs.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

While the suspect has since been arrested on unrelated charges, the investigation into this matter remains active and ongoing; no further details will be released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying any further eyewitnesses to this event and in providing any further information relevant to the investigation.

If you or anyone you know was traveling on the interstate during this time and witnessed this incident, the Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages you to please contact Lieutenant Joe Tomich by phone at (307) 922-5295.