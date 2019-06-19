Lorabelle (Lora) May Wolfe May 30, 1937 – June 19, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS — Lorabelle (Lora) May Wolfe crossed the Great Divide at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

A recognition of Lora’s productive life will be held at the home of Allen and Patty Smith, 7 Big Sky Drive, in Rock Springs at 11:00 a.m. on June 22.

Lora Wolfe was born Lorabelle May Durner in Frontier County, Nebraska May 30, 1937. She attended the University of Nebraska, Moody Bible Institute and Colorado State College (now University of Northern Colorado) receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.

Lora taught in Rangely, Colorado, Sundance, WY and did homebound teaching in Rock Springs, WY. She was proprietor of Our Brother’s Keeper Bookstore and retired in 2013.

Lora was active in church, teaching Sunday School and encouraging everyone else. Lora is survived by her Husband Gerald; son Douglas, his wife Melanie and granddaughter Cecily, of Vienna Virginia; daughter Jeanette Pike and husband Bob Pike, and grandson Joshua Pike of Chromo, Colorado.