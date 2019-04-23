LR Communications Matches Donations to the Recycling Center

ROCK SPRINGS– LR Communications, Inc of Wyoming matched up to $5,000 of donations made to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center to help support the center during its time of need.

Due to the tough market of recycling, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center announced they would be forced to close without immediate funding.

LR Communications did their part in helping the center stay open by promising to match up to $5,000 of donations made to the center by other individuals, organizations, and businesses.

The Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #1 will meet tonight, April 23, at 5:30 pm to make a decision on whether or not they will continue to fund the center.