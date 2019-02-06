Make-A-Wish Kicks Off at RSHS

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs High School’s annual Make-A-Wish Fundraiser kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, February 7 with a school assembly that will begin at 10:30 am.

Each year the high schools in Rock Springs and Green River have a friendly competition to see who will earn the most money for Make-A-Wish Wyoming.

Together Rock Springs and Green River raised nearly $57,000 last year, making it possible to help grant several wishes to Wyoming children with life-threatening medical conditions, said Sydney Shannon, Student Body President at RSHS.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Our student council is hosting a variety of special events for students and the general public during the next two weeks in order to raise as much money as possible for the organization,” Shannon explained. “Many of our traditional events will take place and we also have some fun new activities planned, like a wine night and street change drives.”

Community members can make donations by attending events, purchasing raffle tickets and bidding on silent auction items via Facebook, said Shannon. Anyone interested in participating in the silent auction can type in the name “RSHS Make-A-Wish Online Auction” in a Facebook search to find out what items are available.

Shannon said members of RSHS’ student council have worked hard to organize all of the upcoming events and they are thankful to the many businesses in Rock Springs who are generously giving back portions of their proceeds.

“The response we have received has been amazing,” Shannon said. “It will be exciting to see how much money we can earn this year.”

Click here for the RSHS Make-A-Wish schedule: Make-A-Wish Schedule 2019