Man Killed in Single Vehicle Rollover on I-80

LARAMIE — On October 20, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 305 on Interstate 80 west of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 7:51 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway. The driver corrected to the right and entered the borrow ditch on the south side of the road before overturning.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as 34-year-old Laramie, Wyoming resident Rudi M. Haskins. Haskins was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Driver impairment and speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors.This is the 131st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 95 in 2018, 113 in 2017, and 96 in 2016 to date.