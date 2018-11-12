Marine Veteran Uses Truck to Honor Fellow Veterans and Troops

GREEN RIVER– Gene Drozd, 22 year retired Marine Veteran, wanted to create a memorial to serve as a tribute to the veterans and troops who make the ultimate sacrifices to serve the United States and its people. The “Veteran Memorial Super Duty” does just that.

Drozd teamed up with J.T. Schmidt with Unique Signs and Design to create a unique design on Drozd’s Super Duty Ford truck that honors and recognizes veterans and troops.

“I wanted to do a memorial tribute to raise awareness, inspire, and validate other veterans and troops,” Drozd said. “The truck is very artistic and there’s a lot of things incorporated into it’s presentation. The graphics tell a story.”

On the hood of the truck is an eagle with angel-like wings folded around itself to give the look of an angel.

“It honors our fallen veterans,” Drozd said.

No Man Left Behind Monument

As the design runs down the side of the truck, it gets into a battle worn American Flag, and inside the flag is a depiction of a monument called “No Man Left Behind”.

This monument was dedicated to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California.

The No Man Left Behind monument was made from an actual photograph taken by combat photographer Lucian Read during Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq in 2004.

“It’s an iconic photograph of then First Sergeant Brad Kasal. He was since promoted to Sergeant Major.

Kasal had gone into a house that the insurgents were firing on his marines, and he actually went in to engage in the fight and get his marines out.

“He was shot 14 times. A hand grenade was thrown that could have potentially taken out some of his marines, and he laid on top of the hand grenade and took the force of the blast. He ended up being awarded the Navy Cross. So that’s the bronze sculpture.”

The monuments stand in front of the Warrior Hope and Care Centers at Camp Lejeune and Camp Pendleton to honor those wounded in the line of duty, and for those who never returned home.

Monument Has Wyoming Ties

What Drozd finds so interesting about this story and the monument is the sculptor who created it. Wyoming native John Phelps is the sculptor behind the monument, and he is also LCpl (Lance corporal) Chance Phelps’ father.

LCpl Chance Phelps was a Marine from Dubois, Wyoming, and he was killed in action. The story of his body being returned to Dubois inspired the HBO film Taking Chance.

“I think it’s so neat. It’s just the way God works. John is a Vietnam Veteran, he’s a University of Wyoming alumni, he’s a sculptor, he’s a Gold Star Father, and he received the bid to create this sculpture,” Drozd said.

He said he just had to include this monument on his truck.

When the Marine Corps Leagues were being chartered throughout the nation, Drozd said he was actually the one that called Chance Phelps’ mom Gretchen Wilson to get the Sweetwater County League named after LCpl Phelps.

“They’re all named after Marine Corps Veterans, and I knew the post in Dubois was already named after a veteran, so I contacted Gretchen and said, ‘Look, when they charter this attachment in Sweetwater County, I think it would be fitting if it was named after Chance.’ Gretchen and John agreed,” Drozd said.

That is how the Sweetwater County League became the Memorial Corps League of Sweetwater County, Wyoming, LCpl Chance Phelps Detachment #1406.

Honoring Vietnam Veterans

The trucks design continues down the body of the vehicle into an angry eagle. Drozd said this eagle represents the division in America right now, but lets the troops and veterans know that the eagle still looks after them.

“It’s a sign of strength,” he said.

Then the design ties into the Vietnam Veterans with depictions of POW MIA.

“Hopefully, it gives them some resolve. Hopefully it touches Vietnam Veterans. I’ve talked to quite a few Vietnam Veterans who have seen the truck, and they’ll thank me and tell me it means a lot to them,” Drozd said.

Raising Awareness of PTSD and Rate of Veteran Suicide

Drozd is one of the many Veterans that suffer with PTSD, and he believes it is his responsibility to raise awareness of the struggles of PTSD.

“I served in combat in the Marine Corps throughout my tours, and back when I was in my active duty I was diagnosed with PTSD. It takes a toll on our troops when they come home,” Drozd said.

On the truck reads, Wounded Warrior Alumni, as Drozd is alumni.

“I’m Wounded Warrior myself, but I don’t ask for much help because my struggle is PTSD. I let them help more with physical wounds. There’s a lot of amputees out there that could use the help and money more,” he said.

The truck then says ’22 Warriors a Day, No One Should Fight Alone’, and this represents the suicide rate among veterans.

“The veteran suicide rate is 5 times the national suicide rate. Yet, veterans only make up one percent of the population,” Drozd said. “I struggle with that because I’m a wounded warrior, I struggle with PTSD, I was diagnosed with that a long time ago, and I’m a survivor. And it’s a fight for me every day.

“But if I can inspire and teach other veterans how to survive, and help them in any way, then that’s what I’m compelled to do. I feel like that’s my purpose.”

On the back panel of the truck is the combat action ribbon for the Navy-Marine Corps, and it says ‘Marine Corps Retired’. It also has the motto of the Marines, ‘Semper Fi’ or Semper Fidelis, which means ‘Always Faithful’.

Truck May be Featured at the UW vs. Air Force Football Game

University of Wyoming football fans may be able to see the truck on display as they enter War Memorial Stadium this Saturday, November 17, at the Wyoming vs. Air Force football game.

It is yet to be finalized, but Drozd has been working with Marty Martinez, the Veterans liaison in Laramie, and the UW Athletics Department.

“It would be neat to have the truck featured right at the entrance for people to see and to raise awareness,” he said.