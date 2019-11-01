Marty Joe Metz (December 1, 1958 – October 30, 2019)

Marty Joe Metz chose to leave this world on Wednesday, October 30th, at his residence, 737A Rugby in Rock Springs, WY.

Marty was born on December 1, 1958, in Torrington, Wyoming. He graduated from Guernsey-Sunrise High School in 1977, and attended college for 1 year at Eastern Wyoming Community College in Torrington, Wyoming.

He worked for several years in Rifle, Colorado, before moving to Rock Springs in 2006. He was a very loving and giving person who always had time to visit and spend time with his family. Marty loved playing Scrabble at family gatherings, and was tough to beat. He also enjoyed reading, and watching funny YouTube videos.

He was a long time employee at the Rocket Miner until 2018. While working at the Rocket Miner full time, Marty also worked weekends at the Information Desk at Western Wyoming Community College, where he continued to work until his death. He loved his time at WWCC and he especially enjoyed visiting with those who would occasionally stop by the desk to ask for directions, or just to visit. Those who knew him will surely miss his big smile and white beard.

Cremation will take place at Fox Funeral Home and the family asks that those close to Marty pray that his spirit is at peace.

Marty is survived by his older brothers, Don and wife Joyce of Phoenix, Arizona, Rich and wife Carolyn of Buffalo, Wyoming, and his younger brother and best friend, Bruce and wife Cathy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and nephews and nieces, Andrew, Ambrosia, Kim, Pat, Mike, Michelle Lee, Michelle Lynn, and Leslie. He really loved his Great Niece, EvieAnn and Great Nephew, Vincenzo, and enjoyed spending time with them.

Marty was preceded in death by his Father, Richard Donivan Metz, and his mother, June Rose Metz.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com