Mary Ellen Nelson (May 28, 1936 – February 1, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Mary Ellen Nelson, 82, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past two years and is a former resident of Oklahoma.

Ms. Nelson was born on May 28, 1936 in Iowa, the daughter of Louie B. Shepherd and Leona Marie Kemp. She attended schools in Iowa.

Ms. Nelson married Merle Thompson and he later preceded her in death in 1982. She then married Vernon Nelson, and he also preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker for many years. Ms. Nelson enjoyed spending time with family, drinking coffee with her daughter Kay at 3:00 a.m., goodwill shopping, holiday dinners, watching western movies, riding horses and volunteering for her community when she was able.

Survivors include two sons; Michael Thompson and wife Linda of Wisconsin, Marvin “Bubba” Thompson of Corning, Iowa, four daughters; Kay Thompson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Diana Bolt and husband Jimmy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Judy Godwin of Burns, Oregon, Barbara Brown of Springfield, Missouri, 11 grandchildren; Ashley Carson and husband Michael, Jimmy Bolt and wife Mikaela, David Bolt and wife Elizabeth, Kristen Adams and husband Cody, LeRoy Thompson, Matthew Thompson and wife Amber, Frank Leuck, Aaron Petrich, Nathan Thompson, Michael Brown and wife Kristina, Mitchell Brown, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Merle Thompson, second husband Vernon Nelson, and two brothers.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at McGuire Cemetery in Lucien, Oklahoma.



