Matthew “Matty” Chad McMurray (February 18, 2019 – May 4, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Matthew “Matty” Chad McMurray returned to our Heavenly Father’s arms on May 4 2019. Matty was born with his twin brother on February 18 2019.

Matty touched the lives of many people in his short time here. With his big and bright smiles to the loving and long cuddles with family and friends that he loved so much. He was a momma’s boy.

Matty is survived by Mommy (Tiffany McMurray) & Daddy (Kevin McMurray) Big Bruddder Micheal, twin bruddder William and big sissster Chevelle as well as many Grandparents, aunt’s, uncles and cousins.

Services for Matty will be Saturday May 11th. The viewing will be held noon till 1:30 pm with a graveside service at 2pm (Liberty City Cemetery). The viewing will take place at the Liberty LDS Church (29 Church Rd, Montpelier, ID 83254).The graveside service will be at the Liberty Cemetery. (Cemetery Road, Liberty, ID 83254)

If you would like to help with funeral costs the family has set up a GoFundMe page:

https://www.gofundme.com/matty-mcmurray-funeral&rcid=r01-155709885795-ab0d42ff78164a67&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m