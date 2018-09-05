Mead Appoints Kari Jo Gray to Wyoming Supreme Court

CHEYENNE — Governor Matt Mead has appointed Kari Jo Gray to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Gray replaces Justice E. James Burke who has served on the Court since 2005 and retires effective October 8, 2018.

A native of Lusk and long-time Douglas resident, Gray has served as Governor Mead’s Chief of Staff since the Governor first took office in January 2011.

Previously, in partnership with Frank D. Peasley, she was in private practice for twelve years in Douglas.

Under Governor Jim Geringer, she served as Director of the Wyoming Department of Family Services from November 1999-November 2000.

She served as Vice President and Trust Officer at Converse County Bank for many years and owned and operated Howard’s General Store in Glendo for more than a decade.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas and a law degree from the University of Wyoming.

At UW, she was comment editor of the Law Review and was admitted to the Order of the Coif, a high academic honor.

“The Wyoming Supreme Court, being the highest court in Wyoming, is extremely important, and the selection of a Supreme Court justice is always a weighty decision for me,” Mead said.

“As I have come to expect, the Judicial Nominating Commission provided three outstanding candidates for me to choose from and I thank them,” he added.

“Kari has had a long, distinguished career. Her experience includes the private practice of law, public service at a high executive level, and business ownership. She has an outstanding academic record and great work ethic. She is a dedicated public servant with a brilliant legal mind and will serve our state and its citizens well on the Supreme Court.”

In reacting to her appointment, Gray said: “I felt privileged to be on the list of three provided to the Governor for this position and am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of Wyoming’s great judiciary.”

“I have long admired the Wyoming Supreme Court for the work that it does and respect the Justices who sit on it. I look forward to serving the people of Wyoming and will give my all to meet the responsibilities of this key position,” Gray added.