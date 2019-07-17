Meghan Casey and Rocky Mountain Puppets Performing Free Shows

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater County Library System is presenting two free performances by ventriloquist Meghan Casey and Rocky Mountain Puppets.

The performances will be on July 22 at 11 am at the White Mountain Library and 1 pm at the Broadway Theater.

Casey is an awarding winning professional ventriloquist with 17 years of experience, and loves performing fun stories with a message. This program, titled “Space-A-Cade” ties in with the library’s Universe of Stories Summer Reading Challenge and shows how the power of reading can help kids solve problems.

“Houston, we have a problem…Lenny’s spaceship has crashed here on Earth and he needs our help to get home! This ship is extremely advanced since it runs off of a crystal powered by knowledge, which you all have by reading!”

For more information about library programs and services, visit the library system online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the library system on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries and on Instagram at instagram.com/sweetlibraries.