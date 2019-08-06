Memorial Hospital Board to Meet in Regular Session August 7

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees will convene its regular monthly meeting tomorrow afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. The board meets in Classrooms 1, 2, and 3 in the basement of the hospital.

Agenda

The entire board agenda can be reviewed here.

The board packet is available here.

Outlook for July

According to information in the board packet, gross patient revenue is projecting to come in at $14.6M, which is right at budget, and net revenue is projecting to be $7.3M, which his under budget. Collections are projected to come in at $6.1M.

“With expenses expected to come in under budget at $7.4M, we are projecting to a slight loss in the month of July,” according to the verbiage in the packet.

The hospital board meets every first Wednesday of each month, and the meetings are open to the public.