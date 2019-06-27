MHSC Welcomes New Nurse Practitioner

ROCK SPRINGS– Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center has welcomed a new family nurse practitioner.

Jackie Lindsey, FNP-C, began working at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in mid-June. She will be working with patients mainly in the Cancer Center’s radiation oncology unit and one day a week on the medical oncology side. Lindsey particularly likes the patient advocacy and patient care coordination aspect of the job.

“There is a long history of health care in our family,” Lindsey said. “My mother, two of her sisters and her mother were nurses. My grandfather was an M.D., and I have a brother who is an M.D.

“I swore I wouldn’t be a nurse,” she said with a grin. “But the only thing I loved learning about in school was the human body. It’s what I focused on and loved. I was hooked in high school. I think I just realized it was a passion of mine.”

Lindsey has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from North Dakota State University, a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of North Dakota and a Master of Science in Business with a focus on health care from the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. She is nationally board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

She has worked as a family nurse practitioner for the past 15 years, most recently at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Crosby, N.D. In 2013, she was named Outstanding Rural Healthcare Provider of the Year for North Dakota.

Working at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center “is a new adventure,” she said. Her boyfriend, Aspen Medical Center CEO Cody Barnhart, moved to Rock Springs last year. When the job at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center opened, she thought it was a good fit.

Lindsey was born and raised in Dickinson, N.D. She grew up going to the lake on the weekends, and now looks forward to spending time at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. She and her 13- and 14-year-old children enjoy hiking and biking. They live in Green River.