Mike Willmore’s Contributions to Local Groups Earns Him RSHS Hall of Fame Nod

Mike Willmore – Outstanding Contributor

Mike Willmore was born in Laramie February 4, 1942. He grew up as an Evanston Red Devil and migrated to Rock Springs in the early 1960’s to help build the famous Green River Tunnels.

Rock Springs did not hold that Red Devil blood against Mike and embraced him as one of its own in the little melting pot community. The tunnels may have brought Mike here, but one day, a cute little waitress at the Sand’s Café, by the name of Pam, is what sealed the deal for Mike.

Orange and black was creeping into his bloodstream. In his twenties, Mike and Pam got married and had a daughter, Shawna. Mike developed friendships with folks from Rock Springs and Superior.

Building Friendships All Around

One of Mike’s good friends was John Tom Parr. John Tom, as most people knew him, was a teacher at the junior high, and he and Mike became great friends due to their love of sports, hunting, fishing and tacos. It was through this friendship that Mike made many connections with other teachers and folks that were active in the community.

Mike would help coach/scrimmage with many of the basketball teams at the junior high and high school. This led him to an introduction to Hall of Fame member, Spiro Varras, Rock Springs High School Basketball coach in the late 60’s.

In 1971, Mike and Pam added Mikie to their family. By that time, Mike had been working the basketball games for Coach Varras for a couple years with Dr. Menghini and then Bill Hall. Back in those days, you didn’t get paid to work the games, you just gave back to the community and kids by supporting the Tigers.

Championship Connections

Mike was able to be there through the State Championships of 1971, 1972, 1973 and 1976, wherein, he got the opportunity to know and support players like Jack Adams, Kenny West, Paul Prevedel (person who nominated him for the HOF), Bruce and Willie Collins, Gerald Mattinson, Joe Legerski and many more.

Mike (right) kept score as the Tiger basketball program reigned supreme in the 1970s.

Coach Varras appreciated Mike so much for all that he did, he made sure Mike received a black and orange lettermen’s coat for his efforts for the basketball program. Mike still has that jacket to this day.

During that same time, Hall of Fame member Joe Oldfield, one of Mike’s close friends, was launching the Pee Wee Wrestling program and Mike soon became active with the wrestling program at all levels, working at the tables and in the pairing room for duals and tournaments with many of his friends, including Terry and Jackie Meador, Mike and Lauralee Meador, Mac and Eileen McCulley, and many others.

Mike got to know many fine young men in the high school wrestling program as well, including Hall of Fame member Johnny Lucchi, Harvey Dalton, Ronnie Arguello, Johnny Agostini and many more.

Following the Kids

As the 70’s came to a close Mike and Pam’s children, Shawna and Mikie were becoming increasingly involved in the sports programs and Mike became more active with the youth programs in Rock Springs, coaching youth basketball, football, baseball, golf and many All-star teams along the way.

Mike and Pam followed their children across the nation for all their sporting events. When the children grew up, Mike and Pam spent more time fishing and enjoying the outdoors. Mikie and Shawna grew their families and the grandkids were starting to get active in sports as well.

Mike has always been a family man, following his children and grandchildren’s activities throughout his life.

Way too early, Pam lost her battle to cancer and was not able to enjoy much of the careers of the grandchildren. However, Grandpa Mike became “grandpa” to many other Tigers throughout Shawna and Mikie’s high school coaching careers and through the sports careers of his grandchildren, Mandy, Courtney, Chellsie, Dani, Sean and Jenna. In 2012, Mike was honored as a Hometown Hero by Whisler Chevrolet and Rock Springs High School.

The Quiet Contributor

You don’t find a lot of pictures of men like Mike. They are the people behind the scenes, making sure everything is running smoothly and efficiently.

Making sure the right equipment is available and working safely, helping to get other folks involved and always standing on the sidelines with encouraging words and support, all while quietly making an impact on generations, just by giving back to the community and it’s children.

Mike and Pam taught their children, that even though you may not have a lot of money, you can always make time to invest in your community and make an impact in the lives of others.

Although Mike still has a little “devil” in him, he bleeds orange and black through and through and feels grateful for this honor just for doing something he loves and that he has enjoyed for so many years.