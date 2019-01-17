Moderate Snow with a High Near 33

Moderate to heavy snow is expected today, with significant snow accumulations likely in the western mountains. Winds will be gusty in the mountains and across the wind corridor. Light snow will also spread east of the Divide later today.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Periods of snow showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 33. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Periods of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow after 5am. Low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday
Patchy blowing snow before 8am, then patchy blowing snow after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Patchy blowing snow between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.
