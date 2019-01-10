Light snow is expected this morning starting across the west and then spreading east of the Continental Divide this afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be on the low end, but travel conditions will likely be degraded.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind around 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 5.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
