Light snow is expected this morning starting across the west and then spreading east of the Continental Divide this afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be on the low end, but travel conditions will likely be degraded.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind around 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
