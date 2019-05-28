Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue across central Wyoming today. Locally heavy rain and possible flooding will remain a threat across Johnson and Natrona Counties. Areas of heavy wet snow will continue in the central mountains above 8000 feet. Precipitation will begin to taper off in the north this afternoon and across the rest of the area tonight.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Rain likely before 9am, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of rain before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 72.
Advertisement - Story continues below...