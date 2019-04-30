Snow, mixed with rain at times, across the area today through Wednesday, with significant snow amounts possible for the Absaroka mountains, Cody Foothills, and Johnson County. There will be a slight decrease in the west this morning, then the next round of snow this afternoon and overnight will be along and east of the Divide. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Rain showers likely before 8pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 8pm and midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Advertisement - Story continues below...