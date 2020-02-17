Weather Story

Snow will continue across the Cowboy State today, diminishing tonight. Tuesday will see snow mainly in the west. Colder temperatures through the early part of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 20. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36.