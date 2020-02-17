Weather Story
Snow will continue across the Cowboy State today, diminishing tonight. Tuesday will see snow mainly in the west. Colder temperatures through the early part of the week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 20. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 3.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
