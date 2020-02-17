Mostly Sunny with a High Near 27

By
News Desk
-
109
Views

Weather Story

Snow will continue across the Cowboy State today, diminishing tonight. Tuesday will see snow mainly in the west. Colder temperatures through the early part of the week.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 20. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR