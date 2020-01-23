Mostly Sunny with a High Near 32

Weather Story

Light snow or flurries across the west. Seasonably cold or slightly above average high temperatures

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 11 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.