Mostly Sunny with a High Near 32

Weather Story
Light snow or flurries across the west. Seasonably cold or slightly above average high temperatures
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 11 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW