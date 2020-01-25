Weather Story

Generally quiet through the weekend with light snow this morning ending across the far west. Clouds increase Saturday night across Sweetwater county. The next chance of snow will be Sunday afternoon and into Monday mornin

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.