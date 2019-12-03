Weather Story

Sunny to partly cloudy in central and eastern areas with some areas having a gusty breeze at times. It will not be as windy as yesterday in Natrona County though. There will be more clouds in the west with isolated snow showers, especially in the mountains. Mainly dry weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.