Occasional snow will continue in the west today. Remaining windy from eastern Sweetwater County through Natrona County including Casper. More substantial snow will return to the western mountains on Wednesday.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. West wind around 11 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Monday



A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.