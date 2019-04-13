Today through Sunday will be clear to partly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures across much of the region. Lingering snow showers in the northwest, and then the west, will increase tonight with the approach of a weather system. Some snow accumulations expected at higher elevations with rain for western valleys. Breezy conditions will develop this evening and overnight.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
