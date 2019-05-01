Snow will continue through the early afternoon today, along and east of the Divide. Rain may mix in at times in the afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories will expire by noon today as the weather system moves east out of the region. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Thursday may see some gusty winds develop.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Advertisement - Story continues below...