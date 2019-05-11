Scattered showers and gusty northwest wind move across east central Wyoming this morning with showers decreasing in the afternoon. Showers will be more isolated across the Bighorn Basin. Dry conditions will prevail across the south and west with breezy areas. Dry and warmer conditions will prevail on Mother’s Day with a light northwest breeze.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 7 to 14 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
