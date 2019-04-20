A cold front will move into the state today. Many locations will again reach warm afternoon temperatures ahead of the front. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely this this afternoon with the best chances across northern Wyoming. Then, rain showers increase across the area tonight and through a much colder Sunday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Rain showers likely before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
