Warm and breezy day today, with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the north. With the increased winds there will be Elevated Fire Weather Conditions in the south today and Thursday. Afternoon shower activity will continue through the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday
A slight chance of sprinkles and flurries before 7am, then a slight chance of sprinkles between 7am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Advertisement - Story continues below...