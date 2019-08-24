Elevated to critical fire weather conditions (windy with low relative humidity) will occur over much of central and southern Wyoming each afternoon and evening through Monday. The worst fire weather conditions will occur on Sunday. Otherwise warm and dry conditions this weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
