Mostly Sunny with a High Near 84

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions (windy with low relative humidity) will occur over much of central and southern Wyoming each afternoon and evening through Monday. The worst fire weather conditions will occur on Sunday. Otherwise warm and dry conditions this weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday  

Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday  

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday 

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday  Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday  

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
