Mother’s Day Lunch & Dinner Specials at White Mtn. Mining Co.

By
Advertising
-
175
Views

Reserve your table at White Mountain Mining Company for Mother’s Day and enjoy special appetizers, entrees, and cocktails.

Enjoy fine dining with a casual Western flair in our smoke-free restaurant while celebrating with Mom!

We will have lunch and dinner Mother’s Day specials offered, in addition to our regular dining menu.

Mother’s Day Lunch & Dinner
Sunday, May 13: 1:30 – 6:00 pm

.Entrees

  • Seafood Alredo
    • Fettuccini, Crab, Lobster
  • Shrimp Louie Salad
    • Shrimp, cucumber, tomato, egg, avocado
  • Salmon Salad
    • Crumbled salmon, tomato
      .

Our regular dining menu is also available.

Cocktails

  • Champagne Cocktail
    • Champagne with a splash of Grand Marnier
  • Mining Mary
    • Bloody Mary with asparagus, pickle, and green olive
  • Mimosa
    • Champagne and orange juice
  • Berryetto
    • Amaretto, strawberries, and cream blended
Don’t need a full table? Sit and eat at the bar. Ask us about our special Bar Menu!

Desserts

  • Tuxedo Cake

.Reservations are Recommended

White Mountain Mining Company has served Sweetwater County for over 25 years with fine dining served up with a casual Western flair. Enjoy many popular items, including steak and seafood.

They offer a smoke-free restaurant and dine-in bar that is open Monday – Saturday at 4:30 PM.

White Mountain Mining Company
10 Clearview Rd
Rock Springs, WY
Phone: 307-382-5265

Follow White Mountain Mining Company on Facebook!
.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR