Mother’s Day Lunch & Dinner Specials at White Mtn. Mining Co.

Reserve your table at White Mountain Mining Company for Mother’s Day and enjoy special appetizers, entrees, and cocktails.
Enjoy fine dining with a casual Western flair in our smoke-free restaurant while celebrating with Mom!
We will have lunch and dinner Mother’s Day specials offered, in addition to our regular dining menu.
Mother’s Day Lunch & Dinner
Sunday, May 13: 1:30 – 6:00 pm
.Entrees
- Seafood Alredo
- Fettuccini, Crab, Lobster
- Shrimp Louie Salad
- Shrimp, cucumber, tomato, egg, avocado
- Salmon Salad
- Crumbled salmon, tomato
Our regular dining menu is also available.
Cocktails
- Champagne Cocktail
- Champagne with a splash of Grand Marnier
- Mining Mary
- Bloody Mary with asparagus, pickle, and green olive
- Mimosa
- Champagne and orange juice
- Berryetto
- Amaretto, strawberries, and cream blended
Desserts
- Tuxedo Cake
.Reservations are Recommended
White Mountain Mining Company has served Sweetwater County for over 25 years with fine dining served up with a casual Western flair. Enjoy many popular items, including steak and seafood.
They offer a smoke-free restaurant and dine-in bar that is open Monday – Saturday at 4:30 PM.
White Mountain Mining Company
10 Clearview Rd
Rock Springs, WY
Phone: 307-382-5265
