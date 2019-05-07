Mother’s Day Lunch & Dinner Specials at White Mtn. Mining Co.

Reserve your table at White Mountain Mining Company for Mother’s Day and enjoy special appetizers, entrees, and cocktails.

Enjoy fine dining with a casual Western flair in our smoke-free restaurant while celebrating with Mom!

We will have lunch and dinner Mother’s Day specials offered, in addition to our regular dining menu.

Mother’s Day Lunch & Dinner

Sunday, May 13: 1:30 – 6:00 pm

. Entrees

Seafood Alredo Fettuccini, Crab, Lobster

Shrimp Louie Salad Shrimp, cucumber, tomato, egg, avocado

Salmon Salad Crumbled salmon, tomato

.



Our regular dining menu is also available.

Cocktails

Champagne Cocktail Champagne with a splash of Grand Marnier

Mining Mary Bloody Mary with asparagus, pickle, and green olive

Mimosa Champagne and orange juice

Berryetto Amaretto, strawberries, and cream blended



Desserts

Tuxedo Cake

.Reservations are Recommended

White Mountain Mining Company has served Sweetwater County for over 25 years with fine dining served up with a casual Western flair. Enjoy many popular items, including steak and seafood.

They offer a smoke-free restaurant and dine-in bar that is open Monday – Saturday at 4:30 PM.

White Mountain Mining Company

10 Clearview Rd

Rock Springs, WY

Phone: 307-382-5265

Follow White Mountain Mining Company on Facebook!

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.