Mustangs Break Top 10 in National Rankings

ROCK SPRINGS — The red hot Western Wyoming Community College Men’s Basketball team broke the top ten in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division I team rankings. Western jumped up to the No. 9 spot with a 20-2 overall record.

Since the beginning of the season, Western has steadily climbed the rankings each week. Last week, the Mustangs were ranked No. 12.

The three-spot leap for the team comes after two more victories at home this week. On Wednesday, the Mustangs took down Laramie County Community College in an 83-71 victory. Saturday’s home game against Eastern Wyoming College was close and came down to a final possession that ended with a defensive stop by the Mustangs.

Western has not lost a game since Nov. 30, 2019. The team currently holds a 12-game win streak.

This week, the Mustangs are back on the road for two games against Gillette College and Sheridan College.