National Motor Coach Club Rallies in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce that they will be hosting the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally in June 2019.

Events Complex staff have been working on recruiting the Tiffin Allegro Club and are excited to bring the owners of these luxury motor coaches to our facility and Sweetwater County.

“We are excited and eagerly looking forward to our rally in June 2019 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. It is very rare we find a facility that has the buildings complete with full hook-up RV sites that we need to host a rally,” Kelly Moore, Tiffin Allegro Club President said.



The Tiffin Allegro Club Rally Will Be June 17-21

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Tiffin Allegro Club Rally will be June 17-21, 2019 and will bring rally attendees plus a variety of vendors to rally in Rock Springs.

“In meeting and talking to the staff and doing several site visits it became very apparent this facility had everything we were looking for in a host facility,” Moore said.

The rally is exclusive to Tiffin and Allegro brand motor coaches. The rally provides attendees the opportunity for comradery with other Tiffin/Allegro (brand of motor coach) owners, minor repairs/service by Tiffin Service Techs and factory representatives, entertainment, seminars, and other fun activities.



Events Like This are Beneficial to Sweetwater County’s Economy

Events of all sizes are critical to the economy of Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming.

“The Sweetwater Events Complex is a key component to the travel and tourism revenue in Sweetwater County and the state. Our staff works year-round to solicit large events because we know it has a positive impact on our local businesses and residents as well as the state,” Larry Lloyd, Executive Director said.

Rally attendees and vendors will boost tourism in Sweetwater County by staying in hotels/motels, purchasing gas, eating at local restaurants all while enjoying everything Southwest Wyoming has to offer.

According to the Wyoming Tourism Travel Impact data the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally will spend over a quarter of a million dollars in Sweetwater County over the 5-day rally. (Dean Runyan Associates)

Moore additionally added, “The Sweetwater Events Complex is a great asset with easy interstate access and this area of the country and it’s close proximity to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone was a definite plus as well.”